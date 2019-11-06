|
|
LEUGERS, Patsy G. Patsy G. Leugers, formally of Lewisburg, Ohio passed away on November 1, 2019 in Charlottesville, Va. Pat was a proud veteran's wife, mother, grandmother, friend to all and a faithful servant. Retired from nursing, she took much pride in her family and enjoyed nothing more than having them all together. She was preceded in death by Robert, her husband of 54 years, and son, Donald. She is survived by sons, Robert (Rebecca), Thomas (Melissa), and Jeffrey (Cathy); daughters, Kathleen (Daniel) and Peggy (John); 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; expecting a great-great-grandchild, and many family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewisburg, Ohio with Pastor Dave Justis officiating. Her family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. at the church. A private funeral at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 511 N Commerce St, Lewisburg, OH 45338. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 6, 2019