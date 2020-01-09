|
SICKLES, Patsy Lee 79, of Dayton, passed away peacefully Friday, January 3, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born December 2, 1940 in London, Ohio, the daughter of Clarence "Pete" and Sarah Ann (Baker) Ferryman. She was a member of Fowler Road Church. Her survivors include four daughters and three sons-in-law, Luella A. and Charles Walker Jr., Lora and Ron Hart, Tracy Purvis, Angela and Tom Young; brother, Robert Ferryman; three sisters, Betty Johnson, Bonnie Ferryman (Jim), Jennifer (Steve) Caldwell; nineteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Her church family and many other friends . She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry T. Sickles in 2005, daughter, Juanita Sue, her parents, brothers. Clarence, Dwight, and Jim, sisters, Margret, Rita, and Carolyn and a dear brother-in- law Chuck Evans. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Fowler Road Church, 2805 Fowler Road, Springfield, until her Celebration of Life begins at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Tim Dotson officiating. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. The family is being served by LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 9, 2020