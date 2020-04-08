|
|
WOODROME, Patsy A. Age 82, of Middletown, Ohio passed away April 4th 2020 at Middletown Atrium Hospital, Mrs. Woodrome was born May 6, 1937 to Irvin and Elsie Kabler (Eisele). Survived by her loving husband Daniel, her beloved children, Cheryl (McCurry), Jacqueline Treadway, Tamara (Buchanan), Jodi (Lewis), Timothy Treadway, Nicole (Irvine) and Kimberly (Doughman), 8 grandchildren: Ashley, Kristin, Miranda, Caitlin, Kelsey, Preston, Jason, Zachary, Dylan, Elijah and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Irvin Kabler, loving mother Elsie Slone (Eisele), and sister Rebecca (Tinnerman). Patsy was a member of Middletown Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for more than 50 yrs. She loved music, singing and went dancing every week. Most of all she cherished her relationships with her family and friends, Patsy took the time to send out anniversary and thinking of you cards, staying in touch with phone calls or stopping by for a visit with family and friends. In difficult times she would visit you with a little treat or gift to brighten your day at the nursing home or hospital. She will be greatly missed by all! A celebration of life is postponed due to COVID19 outbreak
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 8, 2020