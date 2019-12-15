|
FEAGANS (Kirkham), Patti Lou 89 of Springfield, Ohio, passed at Springfield SNF (Eaglewood Village) on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born in South Charleston, Ohio on April 26, 1930, to Percy Theadore and Verma Irene (Miller) Kirkham. Patti attended Springfield High School with the class of 1948. Trinity Lutheran Church was the site of Patti's marriage to the love of her life, George Thomas Feagans on April 22, 1949. After 56 years, she lost her George, her Tommy, her Zeke, on May 4, 2005. Her first job was at the Buffalo Road Roller company as a secretary, before gaining employment at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, where she worked until taking family leave to have their son, Michael, in 1958. Patti re-entered the work world as a medical secretary at the Ohio Masonic Home but moved on a few years later as a legal secretary for the Rush, Henderson, Rush and Schmeke Law Firm in Springfield. Around 1978, Patti went back to Wright Patterson Air Force Base as a classified secretary, was able to claim all her previous time toward retirement, which she took around 1985. Patti enjoyed crocheting, bingo and reading, was a lifelong member of the WIBC (Women's International Bowling Congress) and sang in the Trinity Lutheran Church choir, where she had been a member since 1948. Patti's life included, her first born, George Thomas (Tom) Feagans II and his wife Cerese of North Carolina, Tom's sons, Jared Sean Feagans and Christopher Brett Feagans, both of Florida; her second born, William (Bill) Henry Feagans (deceased January 28, 2008), his daughter, Jill (Darrin) Feagans of California and son Jason (Angie) Feagans of Florida; third born son, Robert Michael (Mike) Feagans (deceased February 25, 1989) and daughter Patricia (Trish) Feagans Coy Kniceley of Springfield, Ohio; Trish's sons, Caz Tyson (Cherish) Coy of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, Jad Tyler (Nikki) Coy of Springfield, Ohio and daughter Taj Lanee' Kniceley of Springfield, Ohio. Patti had ten Great Grandchildren, in age order, Jason's daughter, Kristin Leigh (Tyler) Clark of Alabama, Chris' daughter, Amelia Kelly Feagans of Virginia, Jason's son, Trey Mykal Allen (Kayla) Feagans of Florida, Chris' son, Isaac Miller Feagans of Virginia, Jason's son, Tristan Sean-Robert Feagans of Alabama, Chris' son, Saemus Byrne Sensabaugh of Virginia, Chris' daughter, Greenlee Wren Sensabaugh of Virginia, Caz's sons, Kai Jordan Coy and Kam Thomas Coy of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, and Jad's son, Reef Tyler Coy of Springfield, Ohio. Patti also had two Great-Great Grandchildren, Kristin's sons, Michael Anthony Clark and Mathias Robert Clark, both of Alabama. Brother John Kirkham of Medway, Ohio; along with three of his four children survive Patti as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Patti was also preceded in death by her son-in-law Jeffrey Lee Kniceley, Sr., four brothers and sisters-in-law, James Feagans, Jesse and Nip Hawkins, Bill and Ruby Hawkins, Bill and Betty Dingledine, Lois Kirkham and nephew John Kirkham. Arrangements being handled by Richards Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. A gathering will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2 PM at Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel, 4781 South Charleston Pike, Springfield, Ohio 45502. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 15, 2019