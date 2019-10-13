|
HOUSH, Patti Lynn Age 65, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at her residence. She was born December 15, 1953 in Middletown and lived here all her life. She graduated from Middletown High School. Patti was a director for Mary Kay Cosmetics, and also owned and operated The Divine Touch Cleaning Service. She was a member of the Bethlehem Temple First Pentecostal Church. Patti was preceded in death by her father, Robert Jennings Carr; her mother, Imogene Arnett Brewer; her step-father, Dewey Brewer; one step-son, Jeremy Housh, and one brother, Bobby Carr. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Bob Housh; one daughter, Stacey Housh; one grandson, Connor Housh; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A gathering for family and friends will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Bethlehem Temple First Pentecostal Church, 1219 Young Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 noon with Pastor Roger Smith officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the above church; ; or the . Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 13, 2019