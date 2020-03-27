|
|
HUFFMAN, Patti L. 89, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Spirit Trust Lutheran, Gettysburg, PA. She was born on August 3, 1930 in Springfield, OH the daughter of Nathan and Sara Kirkpatrick. Patti was the loving wife of Robert E Huffman who passed away October 18, 2002. Patti was a 1948 graduate of Springfield High School. She worked for the Department of Defense at Wright-Patterson AFB as a film inspector, retiring after 35 years of service. She loved to read westerns and watch game shows on TV and enjoyed spending time with her family. Patti is survived by her children: William D Huffman and wife Pamela of Littlestown, PA, George F Huffman and his husband Robert Sheavly of Washington DC; grandchildren Amy Olivas and husband Dwane of Hanover, PA, Michael D Huffman and wife Cathy of Littleton, CO. Cody Huffman and Caitlin Huffman of Littlestown, PA; greatgrandchildren Tyler Harshman and wife Mica of FT Hood, TX and Alexandria Olivas of Hanover, PA. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Gillis, Geneva Phillips, and Kathleen Raster. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Littles Funeral Home in Littlestown, PA and Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield. Internment will be beside her husband, Bobby, at Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, OH. Services to celebrate Patti's life will be held at a later date once the world calms down and we can gather safely. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to Clark County Public Library, 201 S Fountain Ave, Springfield, OH 45506.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 27, 2020