Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Victory Faith Center
424 S. Fountain Ave.
Springfield, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Victory Faith Center
424 S. Fountain Ave.
Springfield, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATTIE SALYERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATTIE JO SALYERS


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATTIE JO SALYERS Obituary
SALYERS, Pattie Jo 44, of Springfield, passed away November 5, 2019. She was born January 14, 1975 in Springfield. Pattie was a member of Victory Faith Center. Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Aaron Salyers; her mother, Noka Fenwick; children, Jessica, Christopher, AJ, Erica, Kimmy, Erica, Amanda, and Emily; several grandchildren; brothers, Russell Fenwick, Daniel Call; sister, Ashley Fenwick; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. She was preceded in death by her father, Danny Call; stepfather, Pat Haley; and her grandparents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday in the Victory Faith Center, 424 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield, with Elder Garfield Parker officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 12-2 pm. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATTIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now