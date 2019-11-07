|
SALYERS, Pattie Jo 44, of Springfield, passed away November 5, 2019. She was born January 14, 1975 in Springfield. Pattie was a member of Victory Faith Center. Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Aaron Salyers; her mother, Noka Fenwick; children, Jessica, Christopher, AJ, Erica, Kimmy, Erica, Amanda, and Emily; several grandchildren; brothers, Russell Fenwick, Daniel Call; sister, Ashley Fenwick; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. She was preceded in death by her father, Danny Call; stepfather, Pat Haley; and her grandparents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday in the Victory Faith Center, 424 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield, with Elder Garfield Parker officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 12-2 pm. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 7, 2019