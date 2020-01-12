Home

GANTERT, Patty Lynn Age 52 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Patty is survived by her husband of 23 years, Stephen; sons, Stephen (Courtney) and Nicholas (Stephanie); 2 grandchildren; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters. She was an employee at Walnut Creek Nursing Home. Friends may call from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with a Celebration of Patty's Life at 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help Condolences may be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020
