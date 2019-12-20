|
|
KUYKENDOLL, Patty L. Age 84 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. Patty was born in Hamilton, Ohio on February 10, 1935 to Stanley and Mabel (nee Peacock) Moore. Patty worked at Leshner's in Hamilton for many years. Patty was a member of Millville Avenue Church of Nazarene. She loved bowling, yard saling, cards and working puzzles with her children. Patty is survived by her children, Dan (Patricia) Kuykendoll, Linda (the late Terry) Overbey, Wanda Kuykendoll and Dale (Lindy) Kuykendoll; her grandchildren, Dustin (Kristen), Jimmy (Jenny), Allison (Alex), Mason (Anna), Nathan (Sarah), Mark, Adam, Brian (Suellen), Lisa (Shaun), Tim (Megan), Doug and Ashley; her 18 great-grandchildren; her dear friends, Sally Baker, Jean Smith, Nancy Miller and Jean Miracle; and friend, Naomi Brewer. Patty was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Marvin Kuykendoll; her great grand-daughter, Madalynn Grace Campbell; her two brothers and two sisters. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, with the service to follow. Burial will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hickory Flat Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Vitas Hospice for their care and to Butler County Care Facility. Condolences may be made to browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 20, 2019