SHEELEY HLADIK, Patty Lee 83, of Springfield Oh passed away Sunday March 3rd at Spfld Regional, after a brief illness. She was born July 4th, 1935 in Xenia, Oh. She was the daughter of Grover and Olive Ackley. She retired from Twin Fair/Meijer after 35 years of service. Survivors include 5 children Mickee & James Billig, Sandra & William Schrom, David Sheeley, Karen & Jason West, Kelli & Mark Hinko, and daughters in law Robin and Theresa Sheeley. Also, niece Peggy Wade & Tanya & many grandchildren, great grandchildren, & great great grandchildren. Patty was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years David Sheeley and their 2 sons Daryl & Darrin Sheeley. Also, 2nd husband George Hladik. She was a spitfire, and her family will forever miss her. Upon her request there will be no service, just a family gathering. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 6, 2019