WATSON (Hamilton), Patty L. 71, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug 23, 2019, in Greybull, Wyoming. A native of Springfield, Ohio, Patty was a loving mother of 4 children, Cindy Watson, David Watson (deceased), Angela (Bill) Brenner and Bryan Watson, 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Patty retired as a Caregiver in 2012 and moved from Springfield, Ohio to Greybull, WY in July of 2016. Patty enjoyed spending time with family, she also enjoyed working word search puzzles, reading and crocheting. Her favorite past time though, was sitting in her favorite chair with her beloved dog, Princess. Cremation has taken place at Atwood Funeral Home and a private family celebration of life will be held in the near future in both Greybull, and in Springfield on September 15, 2019, 2:00pm-4:00pm.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 9, 2019