ABSHEAR, Paul Gaylen Age 83, of Springfield walked with Jesus in Heaven on Friday, March 29, 2019. Paul was born in Fullerton, KY on October 21, 1935, the son of Ragan Taylor and Merle Ethel (Bryson) Abshear. He was affectionately known as "Gale" to his brothers and sisters. He retired from Cooper Aire Tool. Paul was a member of Northside Church of God. He devoted many years of community service by coaching Babe Ruth baseball in Springfield. Unbeknownst to him, he changed many young men's lives by his teachings of principal, respect, and how to play not only on the field but off the field as well. He loved sports; Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, and he was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He enjoyed woodworking, and he built many decks and furniture for his family and friends. You never saw Paul without his level and hammer. More than anything, Paul loved his God. His wife and family were always in his heart. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Mary "Lucille" (Collinsworth) who he married on April 4, 1959; his children, David (Tammy) Abshear, Lisa Gale Behr, Anita (Robert) Madder; his grandchildren, Jonathan, Christopher, Jordan, Brennan, Haylie, Amanda, Easton, Spencer, Sarah, Xalen; great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Noah, Sebastian (Ash); brother, Richard (Dorothy) Abshear of Springfield; sister, Kathryn Palmero of Holly, MI; brother-in-law, Daniel Pencil; brother and sister-in-law, Gerald (Mary) Collinsworth; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James R. and Keith Abshear; and sister, Karen Abshear Pencil. Special thanks to Dr. Morgenstern, Shelly, Angel, and Cheryl, the team at Crisis Care, who were our saving grace. Memorial contributions may be made to . Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday in Northside Church of God, 3705 Middle Urbana Rd. Springfield. Additional visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the church with Rev. Steven Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.