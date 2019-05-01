Home

AHLQUIST, Sr., Paul Ernst Age 83 of Dayton passed away Saturday April 27, 2019. Paul is survived by his wife, Theresa; two daughters, Anne Rolfe, Debbie Smith; two sons, Paul E., Jr., James; five grandchildren, Branden, Ryan, Zachary, Nina, Michael and eight great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am Friday May 3 at St. Henry Catholic Church. The Family will receive friends Thursday from 4:00-8:00 at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 1, 2019
