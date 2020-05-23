|
|
AUSTIN, Paul "Poppy" Age 73, Fairfield, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Mercy Hospital, Fairfield. He was born in Grand Junction, Colorado on July 28, 1946. As First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and Vietnam War Combat Veteran, he was awarded the Purple Heart, Vietnam Service and National Defense Service Medals. Paul had many passions throughout his life and several occupations. He was an accomplished drummer, enjoyed playing golf and spending time with family. He was preceded in death by his parents; Thomas and Norma and brother, Thomas. He is survived by sisters, Kandris and Kordrice; wife, Valerie; children, Beverly, Cara, Cory, Nicole and Preston; grandchildren, Alex, Dylan, Leotie, Mackenzie, Tierra and Zackary and great-grandchildren, Dahlia and Zaylyn. A memorial service will be held at-a-later-date. Interment will be in Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Journal-News on May 23, 2020