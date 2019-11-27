|
|
BAKER, Paul Anderson 89, of London, KY, formerly of Dayton, died Mon, Nov 25, 2019. He was born on Nov 10, 1930 in Oneida, KY, the son of the late Gilbert Baker and Lucy Barrett Baker. Survivors include his children, Peggy Chamberlain (Clark) of AZ, Paul David Baker (Lisa) and Brenda Wagers (Tim) of London, KY; siblings, Corbett Baker of Dayton, OH; Theo Baker of Jeffersonville, IN; and Louise Baker of Valrico, FL; 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a son, Ray Baker and 5 siblings, James Clay, Kelly and Millard Baker, Virginia Farmer and Sylvia Marcum. He retired from General Motors and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Memorial service 1 PM Fri, Nov 29, 2019, at Bowling Funeral Home in London, KY.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 27, 2019