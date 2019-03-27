|
BANKS, Paul C. Age 67 of Hamilton passed away Sunday March 24, 2019 at . He was born December 15, 1951 to Paul and Minnie (nee Feltner) Banks in Hazard, Kentucky. Paul graduated from Hamilton Garfield High School in 1970. He worked at Pease Lumber Company and Kelly and Carpenter Roofing Company and spent many years as truck driver, logging over 4 million miles. He loved the outdoors, enjoying fishing and hunting. He was an avid softball player and loved playing for Chester's Pizza and numerous other teams. He also enjoyed golfing and bowling. Paul is survived by his fiance Debbie (Nantz) Campbell; daughter Kendra (Robert) Wolterman; three grandchildren, and three brothers Mike, Saul, and Gary Banks. Paul loved his fur babies Emet, Bubba, Prissy, and Smoky. Per Paul's request there will be no visitation or service. Cremation is being handled by THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way, Fairfield. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 27, 2019