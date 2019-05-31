BELOKONNY, Paul Age 75, of Centerville, Ohio passed away on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. Paul was born November 16, 1943 in Odessa, Russia to Freida (Koenig) Belokonny and Gregory Belokonny. Paul was a proud veteran of the US Army serving in the Vietnam War. He was an engineer with General Motors until his retirement. Paul is survived by his wife, Jenifer (Podvin) Belokonny; daughter Emily (Mike) Wells; and son Jeffrey Belokonny; sister Tamara Sahaydak, brother Pete Belokonny, sisters Anna Vert and Lilli Griffin, brothers Mark Belokonny and Dave Belokonny. Paul was preceded in death by; father Gregory Belokonny and mother Freida Belokonny. A visitation for Paul will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 East 2nd Street Franklin, OH from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A Memorial Service will follow at 4:00 PM followed by full military honors. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Leukemia Foundation or the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.anderson-fh.com for the Belokonny family. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary