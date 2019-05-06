BENDIK, Paul Andrew Age 67, of Butler Twp., passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital. Paul was born July 10, 1951 in Wheeling, West Virginia to the late Andrew & Mary (Marano) Bendik. He has been a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church for the past 45 years. He retired in 2015 for Clark- Schaefer-Hackett as a C.P.A. with 27 years of service. Paul is survived by his loving wife of the past 45 years, Michele M. (Puzzuole) Bendik; three children, Ross Bendik (Sarah), Hilary Bendik & Elise Bendik; five grandchildren, Kijuan, Alanna, Arianna, Roman & Luca; sister, Rosemary Pekula (Ed); and by his extended family & many good friends. The family will be receiving friends from 4:00 7:00 p.m., Tuesday (5/7) at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia, OH 45377. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. John Tonkin at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday (5/8) at the church. The family would like to extend a special "thank-you" to the many friends & family members who were so helpful and supportive during Paul's illness. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that contributions be made in memory of Paul to either the St. Christopher Knights of Columbus Council # 12912 in care of the church or to your local St. Vincent de Paul chapter. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home (Vandalia) is in charge of arrangements. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary