Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul BENDIK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul BENDIK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul BENDIK Obituary
BENDIK, Paul Andrew Age 67, of Butler Twp., passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital. Paul was born July 10, 1951 in Wheeling, West Virginia to the late Andrew & Mary (Marano) Bendik. He has been a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church for the past 45 years. He retired in 2015 for Clark- Schaefer-Hackett as a C.P.A. with 27 years of service. Paul is survived by his loving wife of the past 45 years, Michele M. (Puzzuole) Bendik; three children, Ross Bendik (Sarah), Hilary Bendik & Elise Bendik; five grandchildren, Kijuan, Alanna, Arianna, Roman & Luca; sister, Rosemary Pekula (Ed); and by his extended family & many good friends. The family will be receiving friends from 4:00 7:00 p.m., Tuesday (5/7) at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia, OH 45377. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. John Tonkin at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday (5/8) at the church. The family would like to extend a special "thank-you" to the many friends & family members who were so helpful and supportive during Paul's illness. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that contributions be made in memory of Paul to either the St. Christopher Knights of Columbus Council # 12912 in care of the church or to your local St. Vincent de Paul chapter. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home (Vandalia) is in charge of arrangements. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now