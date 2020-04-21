Home

BETTENDORF, Paul O. Age 45 of Liberty Township, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Paul graduated from Chaminade Julienne in 1993 and the went to the University of Dayton where he earned two bachelors degrees in Business Administration and Finance. He enjoyed traveling, cheering on the Reds, and taking care of his four cats. He is survived by his mother: Janet Bettendorf, sister: Amy Bettendorf, significant other: Mindy Shelton, niece: Isabella Trollinger, and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father: Claude Bettendorf and grandparents. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held by the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences and memories of Paul may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020
