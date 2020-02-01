|
BLOOM, Rabbi Paul Irving Died peacefully in Atlanta, Georgia on January, 29th at the age of 88. Irving is survived by his loving wife of almost 65 years Patricia Frankel Bloom of Atlanta; children, Jonathan (Aurora) Bloom of Columbus, Ohio, and daughter, Judy (Jonathan) Minnen of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Michael Minnen, Molly Minnen and Ariel Bloom; nephew Michael J. Bloom of Buffalo, New York, and niece Nadine A. Bloom of Amsterdam, New York. He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence Kaplan Bloom and Herman Bloom, his brother Rabbi Samuel A. Bloom and his sister in law, Eleanor Nadel Bloom. Irving was born on November 30, 1931 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He was a first generation American. He spent most of his childhood in Vidalia, Georgia graduating from Vidalia High School in 1948. While in high school, Irving held his first job working as a radio announcer and earning $1 an hour. He briefly attended the University of Georgia before transferring to and then graduating from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Political Science in 1952. Irving remained in Cincinnati for full time study at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, and was ordained a Rabbi in 1956. He and Pat were married in 1955. While at HUC, Irving served as a student Rabbi in Charleroi, Pennsylvania and later in Anniston, Alabama. After ordination, Irving served as a chaplain in the United States Air Force from 1956-1958. He was stationed in Germany and he and Pat have many fond memories of their time in Europe. He and Pat visited bases in Germany, Holland, and France serving the Jewish Air Force personnel there. During this time, Irving and Pat were able to travel to Israel to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the creation of the state. After his military service, Irving took a position at Temple Sinai in New Orleans, Louisiana as an Assistant Rabbi to Rabbi Julian Feibelman from 1958 to 1960. Irving served as Rabbi of the Springhill Avenue Temple in Mobile, Alabama from 1960 to 1973 and he and Pat retained many close friendships from those years. Living in Mobile, Alabama during these years gave them the opportunity to live, experience and participate in many moving, meaningful, heartbreaking and hopeful moments of the Civil Rights Movement. While Irving was a full time student at HUC he completed the course work for a Masters in Political Science which he ultimately completed a decade later when he was motivated to write his thesis on the desegregation of the public schools in Mobile. He later accepted a position at Temple Israel in Dayton, Ohio and served that congregation from 1973 until his retirement in 1997. During the Dayton years, Irving was gratified and proud to hold leadership positions in the three major organizations of the Reform Movement: The Union for Reform Judaism (formerly the Union of American Hebrew Congregations), the Central Conference of American Rabbis and his alma mater, HUC. Locally, he was active in Rotary and other Interfaith, community service and civic organizations. After retiring in 1997, Irving continued serving as part-time Rabbi, traveling approximately monthly to Congregation Beth Israel in Gadsden, Alabama until its closing in 2011 and to Temple Beth-El in Anniston, Alabama until he retired again in June 2017. He and Pat also spent many years serving on cruise ships as the cruise Rabbi, a gig he really enjoyed. Irving reflected fondly on the opportunity the cruises gave him to serve as a Rabbi for people with many different backgrounds. Irving and Pat were also active in the National Association of Retired Reform Rabbis, serving as its Executive Directors for 4 years. They valued the bonding with colleagues and spouses which this group nurtured. Irving was warm, generous, and witty. He loved studying and living Judaism, was devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren, and extended family members, enjoyed a good laugh and a good meal and loved to travel. He spoke often about the importance of the ethics of Judaism. He served as an example of an ethical and love-filled life to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed. A funeral is scheduled for Sunday, February 2nd at 11:00am at the Springhill Avenue Temple Cemetery in Mobile, Alabama with a Shiva reception to follow at the Springhill Ave Temple. A memorial service and luncheon will also be held on Friday, February 7th starting at 11:00am at Lenbrook in Atlanta. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Irving's life. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to a synagogue or . Condolences can be sent to Pat at 3747 Peachtree Road NE Apt 1521 Atlanta 30319. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 1, 2020