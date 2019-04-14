|
BOCKENSTEDT, Paul J. Beloved father of Paula and Linda Bockenstedt, died April 4, 2019 at age 94 in Weston, Connecticut. He was born in New Vienna, Iowa July 24, 1924 to Katherine (Hoefer) Bockenstedt and Joseph A Bockenstedt. He lived in Dayton, Ohio until 2014 and worked initially for Sylvania Corporation and later, various defense industries associated with Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Surviving are his sister Constance (Bockenstedt) Lacobelle of Seymour, CT, daughter, Paula Bockenstedt MD (Dr. David Fox) of Ann Arbor Michigan, daughter Linda Bockenstedt, MD (Dr. Jonathan Fine) of Weston, CT, 5 grandchildren, Sharon Fox, MD, Michelle Fox, MD (Stephen Huffaker, MD) Jonathan Fox (Lauren Samet), Benjamin Fine (Cansu Aydede) and Rebecca Fine, MD and 4 great grandchildren. Preceding him in death are his parents Katherine (Hoefer) Bockenstedt and Joseph A Bockenstedt, wife Lydia (Ellero) Bockenstedt, sister Joan Tomenendal and brother Robert E Bockenstedt. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to MIT McGovern Brain Research Institute or to the .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019