|
|
BONHAM, Paul G. aka "The Dude", age 61, arrived by stork in Dayton, OH on April 22, 1958. Flew away March 5, 2020. Paul grew up with a care free spirit and a zest for magic, music and motorcycles. He was a hippie that always stayed a kid. Paul went to Stebbins H.S. and met the love of his life there (Ann Cohee). While there, an unexpected treasure came along, Christopher Paul, his first beloved son. During this time, he was working at UPS...but he realized he was directionally challenged and would not be a good driver. So, he went to ITT for a degree in HVAC. Paul, Ann and Chris traveled around trying to find his niche. During their layover in Indiana, his second beloved son, Joshua Andrew arrived. Paul's love of music (Led Zeppelin) (piano) and magic tricks continued to increase in intensity. He passed along his care free spirit to his two beloved boys. He landed back in Dayton for the finish. All his experiences of travel and work landed him a job at Miami Valley South Hospital as a maintenance tech. He left behind with us countless memories to be passed down by those who knew and loved him for generations to come. Paul will be missed by his loving sons, Christopher Paul (Summer) Bonham and Joshua Andrew Bonham; grandchildren, Opal and Banyan; Ann Bonham, the mother of his children; sister, Rebecca Bonham; and his friend, Rodney McIntosh. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, William "Boppie Bill" and Bonnie Bonham and brother, John Bonham. A man beyond description, he was our dad! A memorial service will be held from 11am-1pm Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at the Grace Community Church, 5001 Fishburg Rd. Huber Heights, OH. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Grace Community Church for their helping hands. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel. Visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory of Paul or a condolence for his family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 11, 2020