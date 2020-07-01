Paul BROOKS

Paul was like Family to all of the Owens Family What a Special man him and Mrs Brooks were to ourneighborhood.Sympathy to all the Family.We will never Forget Paul and Mrs Brooks.
BROOKS, Paul M. Age 86, of Franklin, OH, passed away, Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born in Clarksville, OH, on October 14, 1933, to the late Opal (Osborne) and Charlie Brooks. He worked at NCR for 17 years and retired from Harrison Radiator in 1996 after more than 23 years of service. In the early 1980's, he was an avid pilot and owned five planes. He was a member of Abundant Life Tabernacle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Billie Brooks ~ last Sunday; a brother, Bobbie Brooks; and 2 sisters, Ruby Dixon and Bonnie VanZant. Paul is survived by his son, Dennis "Denny" (Joanie) Brooks; his daughter, Paula (Terry) Sheldon; 5 grandchildren, Danielle (Jonathan) Morton, Travis (Casey) Sheldon, Joshua (Jaclyn) Sheldon, Jordan (Maegan) Brooks, and Adrienne Brooks; 7 great-grandchildren, Brody & Brock Morton, Triston Sheldon ~ plus Gage on the way, Hayes, Charleigh & Zeke Sheldon, and Aaron Brooks. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Wednesday (today), July 1, 2020, at The Abundant Life Tabernacle, 9440 Eby Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor James A. Setser officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 1, 2020.