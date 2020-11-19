1/1
PAUL BRUGGEMAN
1929 - 2020
BRUGGEMAN, Paul

Paul Bruggeman 91, of Middletown, died on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born on August 09, 1929, in Fremont, Ohio, to John and Modesta (Wasserman) Bruggeman. He attended Holy Trinity School thru 10th grade, then graduated from Middletown High School in 1947 as Salutatorian. He then went to the University of Notre Dame as a Naval ROTC recipient, graduating in 1951 Magna Cum Laude, B.S.M.E. followed by his Navy Commission and served active duty until 1954. Paul was a project engineer for both the Formica Corp. and Diamond National. He was a lifelong member of Holy Family Parish, past president of the St. Vincent De Paul Society-Parish Conference and Hamilton Particular Council. For over 40 years he was a member of Barbershop Harmony Society-Razor's Edge Chapter. An engineer by heart, he was a jack of all trades. Paul is survived by his sons Mark (Rebecca) Bruggeman, Mike (Beth) Bruggeman, Tim (Joanne) Bruggeman, daughter-in-law Cathy Bruggeman, grandchildren; Adele (Steve) Westraad, Hannah (Nick) Donnelly, Adrienne Bruggeman, Meghan Bruggeman, Amy (Grant) Shova, Emily (Joe) Korfhagen, Matt (Michelle) Bruggeman, Patrick (Katie) Bruggeman, Molly Bruggeman, Gretchen Bruggeman, Joseph (Allison) Bruggeman, Nathan (Lindsay) Bruggeman, Alan (Chelsea) Bruggeman, 9 great-grandchildren and brother Jack Bruggeman. He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife JoAnn (Kirkpatrick) Bruggeman whom he married October 3, 1953, son Tom Bruggeman, grandson Andrew Bruggeman and a brother Bob Bruggeman. Visitation will be Monday, November 23, 2020, from 10:00 AM to11:00 AM at Holy Family Parish-Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM at church with Father John Civille as celebrant. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Holy Family Parish 201 Clark St. Middletown, OH 45042 or Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties Middletown, OH 45005. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish-Holy Trinity Church
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish-Holy Trinity Church
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
