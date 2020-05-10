Home

Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Funeral service
To be announced at a later date
Paul BUCKLEY


1930 - 2020
BUCKLEY, Paul E. Age 90, of Franklin, OH; died Sunday May 3, 2020 at Atrium Medical Center. Paul was born in Franklin, OH on January 15, 1930 to the late William and Imogene (Parlett) Buckley. He was a veteran of the Korea War serving in the US Army and was employed with Inland Container retiring in 1991. He was a longtime member of the Franklin First Church of God. Paul was preceded in death by his wife Lois Buckley; his grandson, Tyler Calvert; his brothers, William, Robert and James Buckley; his sister, Ida McCabe; his son-in-law, Duane True. Paul is survived by his daughters, Jane True, Peggy (Dr. Maurice) Swanson, Sheri (Stephan) Calvert, Cynthia (John) Griffo; his grandchildren, Paul True, Sheri (Ryan) Wilson, Matthew (Kerry) Collins, Jennifer (David) Barcalow, Benjamin (Anna) Calvert, Drew Calvert, Michael, Desi and Jake Griffo; his great grandchildren, Ethan and Max Wilson, Hunter and Charlotte Collins, Violet Hayden, Logan Barcalow and Eliza Calvert. Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on May 10, 2020
