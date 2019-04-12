BULLOCK, Paul F. 94, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in hospice care in New Albany, Mississippi. He was born on July 27, 1924 in Newberry, South Carolina to the late Thomas E. and Eva (Frick) Bullock. He was one of three boys. Paul enlisted in the Army-Air Corps during World War II. After his service, he went on to 43 years with the government as a civilian systems analyst at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. He was active with his church in New Carlisle, Ohio and loved being with his family and serving his community. Funeral services will be on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 12:30P.M. at Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel. Visitation will be from 12:00p.m. until service time. He is survived by his children: Michael Paul Bullock of Xenia, Ohio and Sandra Bullock Frost of Fairborn, Ohio; his younger brother, Donald Bullock, of Fairborn, Ohio. He was also the proud and loving grandfather of 8 grand children and 11 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 63 years, Marjorie; his older brother, Thomas E. Bullock of Memphis, TN. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary