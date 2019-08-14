Home

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
Paul COFFEY


1952 - 2019
Paul COFFEY Obituary
COFFEY, Paul Dean Age 66, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties where he had been a patient for three weeks. He was born October 16, 1952 in Butler County, Ohio. Paul was a mill worker for Jefferson Smurfit Paper Company. Preceding him in death were his parents, John and "Rose" Suzie (Johnson) Coffey; and many brothers and sisters. He is survived by three children, Paul (Andi) Coffee, Michael (Sandy) Coffey and Carrie Brisker; three grandchildren; one sister, Patsy; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. There will be a private service at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 14, 2019
