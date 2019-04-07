CONLEY, Paul F. Age 91, of Dayton passed away, surrounded by his family, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at The Wellington of Dayton. Paul was born on November 23, 1927 in Salyersville, Kentucky. He was the son of Marion and Birdie (Hall) Conley. During his working career, Paul was a job setter at General Motors for 42 years before retiring in 2001. He also had a lawn mower repair business for 56 years. He was a deacon at Miami Shores Baptist Church for 45+ years and assisted with baptisms for 25 of those years. Paul was instrumental in the incorporation of the City of Moraine and served as a member of the Planning Commission for 24 years. He was a dedicated member of the community and was proud to be the "Hot Dog King" during events and festivals. Paul leaves a family legacy led by his loving wife, Joyce, of 65 years; cherished daughter, Pam Thomas, and her husband Joe Grieshop and grand puppy, Emmi. He also leaves behind brothers, Lee Conley, Walter Conley, Presley Conley; and sister, Betty Jo Phelps. He is also survived by family and countless friends. The family requests that contributions may be made to Miami Shores Baptist Church in Paul's name. Visitation April 11, 2019, 10:00 am - 1:00 pm at Miami Shores Baptist Church, 4000 Vance Road, Moraine, OH. Funeral Service April 11, 2019, 1:00 pm, Miami Shores Baptist Church, 4000 Vance Road,| Moraine, OH. Internment Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 East Lytle Five Points Road, Centerville, OH. Arrangements in care of Newcomer, South Chapel. A special message may be left for Paul's family at www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary