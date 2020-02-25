|
CRAIG, Paul R. 84, of Urbana, passed away February 24, 2020 at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born August 30, 1935 in Clark County, the son of Harry and Beulah (Smith) Craig. Paul was a veteran of the US Navy, where he served onboard the USS Intrepid. He was retired from IGA Warehouse in Bellefontaine, where he was the Director of Operations. He was a member of the AMVETS and Eagles, and he enjoyed muscle cars and spending time with his family. Survivors include three children, Roger (Shelly) White of Delaware, OH, Jeffrey Craig of Urbana, Rhonda Craig (fiancé Jeff Schaefer) of Springfield; grandchildren, Paul Craig, Amanda Craig, Justin White, Lyndsey Lang, Rachel Craig, Jessica Hibbert, Sarah Hibbert; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy L. Craig on January 18, 2020; son, David Paul Craig; brothers, Bill and Robert Craig; sister, Nancy Slonecker; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Friday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 25, 2020