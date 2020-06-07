Paul CREDLEBAUGH
CREDLEBAUGH, Paul A. Age 75, of Bellbrook, passed away Thursday, June 4th, 2020. Paul was born on August 10th, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Charles and Marjorie (Fuller) Credlebaugh. He was also proceeded in death by his brothers, John, Donald and Richard Credlebaugh; grandchild, Paul A. "Tony" Credlebaugh; nephew, Greg Credlebaugh; and brother-in-law, Greg Kruger. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Roberta "Birdie" Credlebaugh; children, Paul "Todd" (Joyce) Credlebaugh, Holly (Jeff) Levine, Mark (Megan) Credlebaugh and Chelsey Credlebaugh; grandchildren, Bryce and Jamie Levine, and Winnie Credlebaugh; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Credlebaugh, James (Pat) Mescher, Allen (Gail) Mescher, Sandra Kruger, Timothy (Alice) Mescher and Thomas (Terri) Mescher; nieces and nephews and many friends. Paul was a 1963 graduate of Kettering Fairmont High School, where he played and excelled at baseball. His love for the sport continued throughout his life, as he went on to play at various levels, and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war and was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. Paul went on to own his own business and retire from a career in printing. He was a classic car enthusiast and enjoyed spending his time fishing with family and friends. His sense of humor and wit put smiles on many faces and filled the air with laughter wherever he went. Understanding the current pandemic, we are implementing certain precautions to help protect the health of those of who attend. Family will receive visitors from 6-8pm on Thursday, June 11th, at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering, Ohio 45440. Catholic Mass to be held Friday, June 12th, at 10:30am, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45459, followed by a burial service to be held at approximately 12:00pm at the Bellbrook Cemetery, 3939 Upper Bellbrook Road, Bellbrook, Ohio 45305. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Lung Association.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
