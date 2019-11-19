|
CREWS, Paul K. Age 73, of Miamisburg, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Ted B. & Olivia Crews; daughter, Pamela Myers and grandson, Cody Cochenour. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Crews; daughters, Teresa Cochenour and Kimberly Boyer; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 1-2pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 2 pm. Paul will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in West Carrollton. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019