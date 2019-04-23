DANIEL, Paul A. Age 74, of West Milton, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit. He was born November 21, 1944 to the late Harold B. Daniel & Agnes L. (Patton) Pulley in Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his son Scott Daniel and parents. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Judith A. (Stemple) Daniel of West Milton; daughter Stacy (Tim) Huffman of Waynesville; stepchildren Jeffrey Noland of Vandalia, Angela (Mark) Sollenberger of Medina and Bradley Noland of West Milton; grandchildren Zane, Zach, and Zeke Swank and step grandchildren Anna, Christopher, and William Sollenberger. Paul was a graduate of West Carrollton High School and then retired from Kettering Hospital as a lab courier. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or St. Jude's Children, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148. Online memories of Paul may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary