|
|
DONISI, Paul Anthony Age 51, of Trenton, Ohio passed away on Friday April 3, 2020. Paul was born January 25, 1969 in Bethesda, MD to Paul "Butch" and Mary Donisi. Paul has worked at Graphic Packaging for 27 years in the Maintenance Department. He liked to work on cars and enjoyed his property in Morgan County, Ohio. Paul is survived by his wife of 24 years, Denise (Lawson) Donisi; children, Michael (Monica) Hall, Sarah Donisi and Paul Donisi; grandchildren, Courtney, Walker and Weston Hall; parents, Paul "Butch" and Mary Donisi; brother, William (Denise) Donisi; mother-in-law, Diana Lawson and numerous relatives and friends. Services will be private. Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home is serving the family. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 5, 2020