DUNKMAN, Paul F. 68, of Anna went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 24th, 2019, passing away at Hospice of Miami County. He was born October 27, 1950 to Clarence Irvin Dunkman and Esther Elizabeth (Lawson) Dunkman. He married his wife of 50 years, Freda Joan (Wilson) Dunkman on December 14, 1968, who survives. Paul is also survived by his sister Michaela "Mickie" Lanter; daughters, Jill Marie (John) Dyer of Lewisburg, Ohio, Amy Elizabeth Dunkman of Anna, Ohio, and Stacy Erin Singh of Anna, Ohio; his three dogs Abby, Sammy, and Sara Jane. He was a grandfather to Lauren Nicole (Joshua) Moody and John Clayton "JJ" Dyer, Jr., and great-grandfather to Mason Alexander Moody and Madilyn Nicole Moody. He absolutely adored his grand and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom he loved and had the fondest memories of. He was preceded in death by both parents; sisters, Monica Hall and Delores Jarusiewic; brother, Irvin Clarence "Joe" Dunkman, as well as his beloved "grand champion, grand lassie" Maggie May. Paul was an independent grocer and owner of Anna Market in Anna, Ohio for a successful 29 years. He was a member of a retailer's association along with his best buddy of many years, Dave Chasteen. He was a Master Mason with West Milton Lodge 577 and a devout parishioner and choir member of St Lawrence Catholic Church in Rhine, Ohio. Paul loved to talk ancestry with his sister Mickie and niece Janet. He kept close tabs on his extended family and loved joking around with them. He loved to tinker around in his barn with his classic cars and his tractor. He loved to fix things, no matter what the difficulty. His knowledge and advice (whether you wanted it or not) will be sorely missed. He was a mentor to many. A Memorial Mass in his honor will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Rhine, Ohio at 10:30 am on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Lawrence Catholic Church, or to any hospice location.