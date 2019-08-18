|
|
EGBERT, Paul Wm Son of the late John and Georgia Egbert, brother of Jim (Zola) Egbert of Hamilton, Diann Freeman of Hillsboro, Patricia Kiser of Burkeunet, Texas, Georgia (Gary Sr.) Jones of Hamilton and Faith (John) Yust of Mt Gilead, Ohio, preceded in death by his love, Jane (Mac) and John, Dave, Wayne and Joe Egbert, Ruth Stamper, Betty Gardner and Jo Marie Egbert, uncle to many nieces and nephews. Many many thanks to Paul's friends, Ryan Greis, Chris McConnell and Robin Shumate Thank you so much for your help! Paul died, August 15, 2019 in the Cincinnati VA Medical Center at the age of 74. Private services. Please make donations to the . Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 18, 2019