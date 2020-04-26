|
ENGLE Sr., Paul Age 79 of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born to the late Donna (Taylor) and George Engle on February 27, 1941. After more than 30 years, he retired from ARA Services. Paul is survived by his children and their spouses; Darla Engle of Dayton, Paul Jr. (Cathy) Engle of Lebanon, Wendy (Rudy) Garcia of California, Doug (Ronda) Engle of Dayton, sister; Velma Skeeter Seals, sister-in-law; Ruth Engle, 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, along with numerous family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife; Betty Jean Engle, parents, and siblings; John, George Robert, Orville, Roger "Butch", Thelma, Kate, Luella, and June. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Paul's service will be held private at Kindred Funeral Home. Interment will be at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020