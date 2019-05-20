Home

Paul Eugene HARLOW

Paul Eugene HARLOW Obituary
HARLOW, Paul Eugene "Butch" Age 72 of Moraine, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born April 29, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio. Paul was an active member of Moraine City Baptist Church. He was a volunteer at the Dayton History at Carillon Park and retired from the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Paul retired from Centerville City Schools. He is preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Ruby and Walter "Pop" Hartley, father, Aton Harlow, brother, Alvie "Art" Harlow and sister, Donna Strawster. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sylvia Harlow; daughter, Stacy (Keith) Leach; two grandchildren, Christopher Leach, Elizabeth Leach; He is also survived by numerous family and friends. A funeral service will be held 12:00 pm, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Moraine City Baptist Church (2748 Gladstone St., Moraine, Ohio 45439), where family will receive friends from 11:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm. Burial to follow at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 20, 2019
