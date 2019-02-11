Home

POWERED BY

Services
Covell Funeral Home & Cremation
4232 26th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 739-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Fisher


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Fisher Obituary
FISHER, Paul Paul Fisher, 82, of Bradenton, Fla. passed away January 30, 2019. He was born in Middletown, Ohio on Sept. 21, 1936 to Paul and Frances Fisher. Paul worked at Armco Steel Co. and was the owner of the Main Bar. He moved to Florida in 1979. He is survived by a sister, Carol (Jim) Vanderpool of Franklin; step-sister Marcia (Tom) Shibley of Middletown; son, Jeff Hawk and daughter, Pam McCloskey of Centerville; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Preceding him in death are his parents and grandson Brooks Jorgensen. Paul will be remembered for his fun loving spirit and witty sense of humor. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Covell Funeral Home in Bradenton, Fla.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.