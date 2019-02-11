|
FISHER, Paul Paul Fisher, 82, of Bradenton, Fla. passed away January 30, 2019. He was born in Middletown, Ohio on Sept. 21, 1936 to Paul and Frances Fisher. Paul worked at Armco Steel Co. and was the owner of the Main Bar. He moved to Florida in 1979. He is survived by a sister, Carol (Jim) Vanderpool of Franklin; step-sister Marcia (Tom) Shibley of Middletown; son, Jeff Hawk and daughter, Pam McCloskey of Centerville; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Preceding him in death are his parents and grandson Brooks Jorgensen. Paul will be remembered for his fun loving spirit and witty sense of humor. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Covell Funeral Home in Bradenton, Fla.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 11, 2019