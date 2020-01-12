|
|
GOMPERTZ, Paul Age 60, of Kettering, Ohio and NYC passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Lincoln Park Manor. Paul was born on April 7, 1959 in New York City, New York to the late Herbert and Agnes Gompertz. He is survived by his sister, Linda (David) Porter; nieces and nephews, Caroline Greyling and Jennifer Guinane; and his aunt, Alinda Catalano. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, Ohio 45429, with the Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 p.m. Private burial Ocean View Cemetery, Staten Island, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. Condolences may be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020