|
|
GRAY Sr., Paul E. 74, of Springfield, passed away December 15, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born January 15, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Harold and Dorothy (Hill) Gray. Mr. Gray was a member of the V. F. W. Post 1031 and he enjoyed shooting pool with his many friends. Paul was retired from the Unites States Navy following 22 years of service. Survivors include his loving wife of 32 years; Wanda (Gallamore) Gray, four great grandchildren; Raylynn Campbell, Bentley Campbell, Kingley Campbell and Zayden Brewer, one brother; Harold (Diane) Gray, sister in law; Joanne Saylor, nephew; Jason Saylor and best friends; G. E. and Shelly Leece all of Springfield. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 19, 2019