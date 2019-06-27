GREEN, Paul I. 88 of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 19, 2019. He was born on June 26, 1930 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Olen C. and Lenora (Houck) Green. He was a graduate of Plattsburg High School class of 1948. He married his high school sweetheart, Norma Jean (Morris) Green on June 25, 1950, which would have made 69 years this June 25th. Paul was a brick and stone mason who built beautiful homes, stunning fireplaces and amazing patios throughout his long career. He was a lifelong member of the Hillside Ave. Church of God and spent many years as a Sunday School teacher. He is survived by his wife, Norma, his children: Phillip Green, Bruce (Suzanne) Green, Ginger (Kim) Weigel, and his grandchildren Richard "Tom" (Hols) Lipscomb, Ashley Lipscomb and Kiley (Meggie) Davidson and brother, Bernard Green along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Carlos (Ida) Green, Charlie (Norma) Green, Lawrence (Mae) Green and Darrell Green. Viewing will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. The funeral service will be Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hillside Ave. Church of God, 2021 Hillside Ave. Springfield, Ohio with Reverend Michael Criner officiating. Burial with military honors to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions in Paul's honor may be made to Hillside Ave. Church of God. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com Published in Springfield News Sun on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary