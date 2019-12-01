|
|
GROSS, Paul Edwin Age 87, a resident of Miamisburg since 1963, passed away on Thursday, November 28th at Kettering Memorial Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. He was born October 20, 1932 in Fixer, Lee County, Kentucky to the late Dewy N. and Pearl B. (Rogers) Gross. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy M. (Scott); daughters Carol (Michael) Hunter, Beverly (Mark) Malabrigo, Barbara (John) Gross; son James Kent (Wyntre) Gross; grandchildren Greg Hunter, Beth Hunter, Victoria Malabrigo, Nathan Gross, Zachary Gross, Aryn Wickline; great grandchildren; Brian, Alice and Ava. Paul served in the US Air Force in the early 1950s where he met his wife while stationed at Scott AFB in Illinois, and later was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska at Elmendorf AFB. Paul was in the civil engineering career field, mostly building furniture on Base, and during his Alaska station he began a lifelong interest in woodworking. In 1953 Paul and Nancy returned to the states, and in 1963 moved to Miamisburg, Ohio, where he built their home and they raised their children. Paul worked for NCR during the late 1950s then established a business, Gross Brothers, followed by Shur-Fit Distributors, and then Shur-Form Laminates in Franklin, Ohio. He built 3 boats in his lifetime, all named Mr Lucky. Building projects was one of his passionsan apple cider press, wine barrel, interior furniture, greenhouse. Another of his lifelong pleasures was hunting and fishing. From Lake Erie walleye to New York salmon, to Wisconsin grouse, to Ohio turkey and deer hunting, Paul loved being outdoors. His love of gardening was evident to all who knew him. He maintained a large vegetable and fruit garden until he was in his early 80s and shared his crop each year with many family and friends. Preceded in death by his mother Pearl B. (Rogers) Gross, father Dewy N. Gross, sister Mattie Ruth Mullins, brother Donal J. Gross (Joann), sister Reva Irene Byrd, brother James Otis Gross. The family will receive friends beginning at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A memorial service will follow at 7 PM. Personal condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019