Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Paul HARRIS
Paul HARRIS

Paul HARRIS

Paul HARRIS

Paul HARRIS Obituary
HARRIS, Paul A. 73, of Springfield went to be the Lord on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on August 5th, 1945 in Clark County, Ohio the son of Charles W. and Virgie L. (Smith) Harris. Paul retired from AT&T (Ohio Bell) after many long years of service. He served our country in the United States Navy. He is survived by a son, David (Lindsey) Harris and a daughter, Krista (Josh) Speece all of Florida; a sister, Patty Zerkle of Springfield; nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, also all of Florida and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and a special companion, Geneva Glenn. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, May 15th at 1:00 at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11:00-1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 12, 2019
Read More
