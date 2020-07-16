Paul HAVERSTOCK

HAVERSTOCK, Paul Alan Paul Alan Haverstock, 56, of Greenville, SC, formerly of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on July 4, 2020, after a yearlong courageous battle with cancer. Paul was born on April 22, 1964, to Gene Haverstock and Mary Begley Haverstock. He was preceded in death by is father and is survived by his mother, Mary, and sisters, Karen (Barry) Spector, Brenda (Michael) Magnes, Denise (Rolf) Tremblay, Lisa Haverstock and Dana (Kenneth) Wolfe. In addition, he is survived by nephews, Evan Tremblay and Josh and Kieran Magnes; nieces, Michelle Matlock, Lindsay (Ben) Spector Pelkey, Remi (Dave) Spector Engleberg, Maureen Tremblay and Julia Magnes; grandnephews, Nolan Pelkey and Ziggy Engleberg; grandnieces, Quinn Pelkey and Hailey Matlock Elswick; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Paul was passionate about animals, having rescued many dogs and cats. He was active in the dog park and pet rescue communities and his dogs Blondie, Tatum and Tucker brought much joy to his life. He had a long career as a (lost art) printer in Orlando and Greenville. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and looked forward to each season. Paul was a kind and thoughtful man and was generous to anyone in need. His sense of humor and love of silly jokes were appreciated by all those who knew him. Paul was grateful for every day that he was alive to share his life with family and friends. A private celebration of his life will be held at the discretion of his family. May he rest in peace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store