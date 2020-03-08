|
HELMS, Paul 64, of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with many health issues at Grandview Hospital, surrounded by his loving wife and son. Paul was born on Feb 24, 1956 to Jerry and Irma Helms in Fort Sill, OK. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Jim Miller. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Brenda, son, Jason (Candy), sister, Maria (Vince), and brothers, Franz and Greg, as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, a great niece, and many loving friends. He will be greatly missed by all. At Paul's request, no services will be held. Arrangements by Newcomer North Dayton Chapel. Condolences can be made at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020