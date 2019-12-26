|
HEMMELGARN, Paul L. Age 94, of Centerville, passed away on Friday December 20th. He was born on May 27, 1925 in Burkettsville, OH to the late Alexander and Caroline Hemmelgarn. He is survived by his children, Joyce (John) Perchulyn, Dale (Dianne) Hemmelgarn, Vicki (deceased)(Carl) Yehnert and 5 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. The family will meet friends from 10am-11am Monday December 30th at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Centerville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am, with Father Brian Phelps officiating. Military Honors for service in the Navy during WWII will be held after Mass. He was associated with Knights of Columbus, , and NCR Golf Course. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to St. Francis Catholic Church or the Knights of Columbus in honor of Paul if you so desire. Envelopes will be available at Church. Westbrock Funeral Home, Bigger Rd entrusted with details. Paul will be remembered for his fun-loving, warm spirit that made everyone feel loved.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 26, 2019