HOGG, Paul D. Age 73, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 5, 2020. Paul was born in Middletown, Ohio, on September 15, 1946, to the late Olaf and Arta (Wells) Hogg. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1964,, and went on to serve as SGT., in the United States Air Force, serving in the Korean War. On July 24, 1970, he married his beloved wife Penny (Johnsen), whom preceded him in death on June 22, 2013. Paul spent the last four years of his life attending activities at Middletown's Senior Center. He also danced many nights per week, which brought him great joy. Paul is survived by his sons, Patrick (Therese) Johnsen, Scott (Brandi) Hogg; daughter, Paula Coffey; grandchildren, Sean, P.J., Adam, Tyler, Michael, Suzette, Austin, Shawn, Brittany and Keegan; 12 great grandchildren and brothers, Eugene (Olivia) Hogg, Richard (Jeanne) Hogg and Jim (Leah) Hogg. A visitation will be held at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, Roosevelt Chapel, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 11am-1pm, with a funeral service to follow at 1 pm. Burial to take place at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Middletown Senior Center, 3907 Central Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45004, in honor of Paul. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 9, 2020.