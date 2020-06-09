Paul HOGG
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOGG, Paul D. Age 73, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 5, 2020. Paul was born in Middletown, Ohio, on September 15, 1946, to the late Olaf and Arta (Wells) Hogg. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1964,, and went on to serve as SGT., in the United States Air Force, serving in the Korean War. On July 24, 1970, he married his beloved wife Penny (Johnsen), whom preceded him in death on June 22, 2013. Paul spent the last four years of his life attending activities at Middletown's Senior Center. He also danced many nights per week, which brought him great joy. Paul is survived by his sons, Patrick (Therese) Johnsen, Scott (Brandi) Hogg; daughter, Paula Coffey; grandchildren, Sean, P.J., Adam, Tyler, Michael, Suzette, Austin, Shawn, Brittany and Keegan; 12 great grandchildren and brothers, Eugene (Olivia) Hogg, Richard (Jeanne) Hogg and Jim (Leah) Hogg. A visitation will be held at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, Roosevelt Chapel, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 11am-1pm, with a funeral service to follow at 1 pm. Burial to take place at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Middletown Senior Center, 3907 Central Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45004, in honor of Paul. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved