HOUSTON, Paul "PJ" Age 70 of Riverside, OH, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was born May 18, 1949 in Portsmouth, OH to the late Edward and Tessa Houston. PJ was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He always loved to help people, especially kids. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mitchell "Bud" Houston. Paul will be missed by his loving wife of 40 years, Charlene; children, Barbara (Mike) Thompson; Paul Houston, Jimmy (Mary) Houston and Paul "Pee" (Shannon) Houston; 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; siblings, Louise, Annie, Kay, Rosie, Suzie and Marvin; aunt, Jessi Mae and many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where the funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Burial Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of PJ or leave a condolence to his family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 28, 2019