JOHNSON, Paul Ellsworth 91, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, was called home to our gracious Lord on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was born September 30, 1927 in Springfield, Ohio, son of Obert and Hildegarde Johnson. He is pre-deceased by three brothers and his wife, Hazel. His family includes his son, William Stephen and wife Candice, and his daughter Irene J. Duffy and husband Mike, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Paul graduated from Catawba High School in 1945, served our country in the US Navy, and his community through committed service with the Husted Fire Department. He was also a founding member of the Husted Emergency Squad. Additionally, he was Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 61 in Husted and an adult leader of Explorer Post 61. He and his wife were avid square dancers with Cardinal Squares. Paul worked 31 years at Vernay Laboratories before his retirement in 1984. He is a member of Rocky Point Chapel in Springfield, Ohio. Paul's funeral service will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 1660 East High Street, Springfield, Ohio on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Clifton-Union Cemetery, Clifton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Clark County Historical Society.