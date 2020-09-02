1/1
Paul KESSEL
1933 - 2020
KESSEL, Paul Eugene "Gene" Aug. 18, 1933 Aug. 28, 2020 Mr. Paul Eugene "Gene" Kessel, age 87 of Sparta, TN., formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away at 1:18 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Thomas Highlands Hospital from complications to a recent fall. Gene was born August 18, 1933, in Nitro, West Virginia to the late Londis Howard & Effie Blanch Casto Kessel. He owned and operated a Marathon Station in Dayton for many years before retiring from Marathon as a truck driver. He took great pride in his work, always sending his work uniforms to the dry cleaners so that he would look professional for his customers. His hard working, glass half-full attitude carried him throughout his life. As recent as a few weeks ago, he cut the grass for his neighbor as well as he kept his yard well manicured. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Kessel; a son, Paul William Kessel; daughter, Patricia Ann Gildea; grandson, Charles Mullen; siblings, Travis, Harold, Maxine, Lorene, Kathleen, Jack, Carroll and Keith. Survivors include his son, Charles E. Kessel and wife, Candy of Sarasota, Florida; grandson, Timothy Mullen of Springfield, Ohio; brother, Thomas Kessel and wife, Carol Step-daughter, Gayle Simpkins and husband, Rick and family; mother of his children, Jeanie Hull A host of wonderful friends, neighbors, nieces and nephews also survive. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Hunter Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020, from the Chapel of McCoy-Moore Funeral Home in Vinton Ohio. Burial will follow in Vinton Memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Vinton Memorial Park Mowing Fund PO Box 148, Vinton, Ohio 45686. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.hunterfuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hunter Funeral Home, Sparta, TN.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 2, 2020.
